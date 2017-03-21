Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

HOSEA HELPS

KISS-A-THON:  Thank You - You Can Still Donate!

Posted: March 21, 2017

ALL WKND: Flashback Festival 2017 Tix

Comments

All weekend long, KISS 104.1 has your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to KISS 104.1's Flashback Festival 2017!  

It's happening August 12 at Lakewood Amphitheatre featuring The Isley BrothersKeith SweatKid ‘N Play and Evelyn “Champagne” King

Get tickets now at livenation.com.

Presented by:

Toyota South Atlanta


1-800-411-PAIN

KISS 104.1 thanks our sponsors:

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation