Posted: February 01, 2017

African American Achievements Tour

KISS 104 Celebrates Black History Month with a Grand Tour of Atlanta’s African American History and Achievements. 

So keep it locked to KISS 104 and listen for your chance to win this exclusive Atlanta Black History adventure!  

Sponsored By: 

Kingsmen Coachlines

Get Dinner To Go - We Make Dinner So You Don’t Have To!

Legacy Tours -  Striving to offer the best in Atlanta tourism.

