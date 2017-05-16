Donate Now

For over four decades, Hosea Helps resided at 1035 Donnelly Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. As of July 1, 2017, Hosea Helps will be homeless, and their lease will not be renewed, so they need a NEW HOME. The funds from this campaign will go toward purchasing a new warehouse, moving expenses and closing costs.

Imagine what Atlanta would be without Hosea Helps:

- 15,000 Georgia seniors would not receive hot meals

- 121 families will go homeless

- 2,000 children would not have school supplies or toys for Christmas

- 2,800 families would not have vital health screenings and preventative health care services

- 21,000 families would be without nutritious food

- 2,000 orphans in Uganda would be without food and housing

- 700 children in our school in the Philippines would lose access to education K-12.

- Countless number of homeless citizens would freeze in the winter along with hundreds of seniors would not have heat

- 9,000 volunteers would lose the opportunity to give back to the greater Atlanta community

Hosea Helps needs to raise $600,000 to help with PURCHASING, MOVING & CLOSING COSTS. The new location will be larger allowing them to expand their outreach programs and continue their mission - helping people in need. They need your help to continue their work, so please donate and share this link with your friends so they can make a difference too!

Hosea Helps is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization - donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. All donations will be used solely for the purchase, moving expenses and costing cost for the new warehouse.